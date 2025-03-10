SBC Medical Group (SBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBC opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. SBC Medical Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

