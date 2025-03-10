SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 66.7% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.98 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

