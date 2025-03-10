SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIVE opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIVE shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

