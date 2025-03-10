SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 187 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $324.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

