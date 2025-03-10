SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 516 VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $165.98 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

