SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

