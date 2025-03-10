SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VCSH stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
