SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.