SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $61,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 137,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $46.80 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

