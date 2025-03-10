SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $63,000 in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.52. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.
About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.