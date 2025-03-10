SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $69,000 in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in SNDL by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,510,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 311,642 shares during the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SNDL by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

SNDL Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. SNDL Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

SNDL Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

