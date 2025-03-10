SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $70,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 58.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

