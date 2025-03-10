SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $74,000 in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FBL stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.