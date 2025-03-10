SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $76,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 55.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Diana Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.