SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $77,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,339.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,319.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

