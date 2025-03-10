SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $78,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLX opened at $151.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.