SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV opened at $13.81 on Monday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.02.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

