SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.