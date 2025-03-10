SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,704,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000.

VAW opened at $193.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

