SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $74,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,062,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 523,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 136,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

