SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

YOU opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

