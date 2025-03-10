SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Price Performance
YOU opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37.
Clear Secure Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure
Clear Secure Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.