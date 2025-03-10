SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,532 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,934,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 542,463 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:AU opened at $31.61 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

