SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3,480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 368,799 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of BGS stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -23.90%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

