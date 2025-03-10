SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,847.23. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.23. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

