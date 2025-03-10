SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NECB stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $56,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,056.40. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.