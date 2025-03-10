SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $115.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

