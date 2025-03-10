SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FINX stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.