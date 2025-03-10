SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $127.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

