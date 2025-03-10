SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,251.83. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

