SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

