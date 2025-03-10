SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,312 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,024 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 1.3 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

