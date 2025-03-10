SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 293 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total transaction of $455,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,890.78. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $4,996,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $232.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.