SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 838 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 838 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

