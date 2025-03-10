SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 456,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after buying an additional 711,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.