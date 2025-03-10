SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR opened at $241.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,835 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

