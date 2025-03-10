Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 375 ($4.85) to GBX 400 ($5.17) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 427 ($5.52) to GBX 407 ($5.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.59) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Schroders stock opened at GBX 408.43 ($5.28) on Friday. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 298.60 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 428.80 ($5.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 80 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £250.40 ($323.68). Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

