Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZLAB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,212.99. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,442 over the last 90 days. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

