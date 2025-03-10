Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.69%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

