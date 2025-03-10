SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

NYSE:SITE opened at $128.79 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

