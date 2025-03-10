Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,351 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 3.4 %

HIW opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.