Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,476,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.