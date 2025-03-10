Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 1,911 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,247 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $18.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.