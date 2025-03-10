Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 374 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.3 %

NSIT opened at $156.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.13. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.