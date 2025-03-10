Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,944.47. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

