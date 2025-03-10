Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $148.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $154.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

