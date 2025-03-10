Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $63.08 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

