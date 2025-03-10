Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

