Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 306.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Dorman Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,927. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.0 %

DORM opened at $124.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

