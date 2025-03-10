Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. This represents a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 33,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,899,154.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,123,391.75. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CUBI opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.