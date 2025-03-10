Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIX opened at $324.41 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.97 and its 200 day moving average is $417.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.