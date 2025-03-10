Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 372.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Stride by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stride by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Stride Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $123.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

